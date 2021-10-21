Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travere Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

