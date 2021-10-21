Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,093. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.