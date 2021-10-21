Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU opened at C$43.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$19.89 and a 52-week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.