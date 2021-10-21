TrueFi Market Cap Tops $319.69 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $319.69 million and approximately $30.07 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00101937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00187855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

