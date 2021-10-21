Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,903 shares of company stock worth $11,466,799 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

