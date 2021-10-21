UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELEZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endesa from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ELEZY opened at $11.04 on Monday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

