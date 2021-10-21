UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

UFPI stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UFP Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

