Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.77. 45,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,075. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

