UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

UNF traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $202.54. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.98. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

