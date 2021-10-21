Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €34.60 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UN01. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.53 ($38.27).

Uniper stock opened at €38.18 ($44.92) on Wednesday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €37.53 ($44.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.40.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

