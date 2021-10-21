Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mary E. Gross Sells 1,600 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $42,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UNTY traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.37. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $27.32.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.