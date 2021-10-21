US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 488,303 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

