Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $13.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.65. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $137.72 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

