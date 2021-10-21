Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Korn Ferry worth $412,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.