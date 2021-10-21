Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

