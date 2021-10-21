Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Velas has a total market capitalization of $290.05 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001186 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001077 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

