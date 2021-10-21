Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.05% of Vroom worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 171.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 101.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 68.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,443,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,296,000 after buying an additional 584,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 10.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 346,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.