Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $1,462,455.40 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of W stock opened at $247.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.64. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.