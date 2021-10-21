Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

