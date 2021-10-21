Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,833.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

