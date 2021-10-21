Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,343,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,188 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 475,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 444,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period.

Shares of HIO opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

