William G. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $170,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.