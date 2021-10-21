Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

WLMS opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.33 million, a PE ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $188,201.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,361.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 395,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

