Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.83. 45,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,813. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Winnebago Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.