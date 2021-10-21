Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PEP opened at $161.31 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $161.88. The company has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

