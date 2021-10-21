Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,001 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.77 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.