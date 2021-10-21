Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AUY. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.32 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 316,002 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.