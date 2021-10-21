Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.75.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of YGR stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.92. 108,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,072. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$164.58 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 44,600 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45. Insiders have purchased 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,350 in the last three months.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

