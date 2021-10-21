Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

DEI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

