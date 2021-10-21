Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.57 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.41. 14,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,434. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.