Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report sales of $53.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.37 million to $53.56 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $50.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $266.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.11 million to $268.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $302.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million.

PBYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 517.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 76,049 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PBYI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 286,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $240.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

