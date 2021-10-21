Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $11.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.