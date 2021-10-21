Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,893. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

