Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.27. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Masonite International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.38. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

