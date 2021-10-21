Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.61. 18,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.86. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $209.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

