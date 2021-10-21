Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce sales of $555.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.87 million and the highest is $557.80 million. Primo Water posted sales of $517.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 16,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -160.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 448,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Primo Water by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

