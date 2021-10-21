Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $218,186,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

