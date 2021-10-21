Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). New Relic posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.