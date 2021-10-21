Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of AIRC opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 23.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.