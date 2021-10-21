Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

