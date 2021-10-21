Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Hold

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

AJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

AJX opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $323.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

