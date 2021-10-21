Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $260.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have increased and outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. The company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Markedly, comps grew for the 17th quarter in row. Management now envisions high single digit growth in comps for the second half of fiscal 2021. However, Delta variant, product cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges Target need to encounter.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.52.

NYSE TGT opened at $251.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average is $234.83. Target has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

