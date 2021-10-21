Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zalando from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

