Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZENV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Zenvia Company Profile
