Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Get Zenvia alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZENV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zenvia (ZENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.