Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $65.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $3,860,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.