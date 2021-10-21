Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

ZYME traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. 23,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes.

