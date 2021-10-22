$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

NYSE FVRR traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,302. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.43 and a beta of 1.89. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.