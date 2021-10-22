$0.04 EPS Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. Yandex has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $82.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Yandex by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

