-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

