-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

