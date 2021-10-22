-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on RESN. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,993. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

